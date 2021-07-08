Ask the Expert
Operation Clean Sweep enters round II

By Dave Miller
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The next round of the clean-up efforts is underway in Ward 6 today, July 8.

Crews began at Johnny W. Williams Road and are working their way to Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive.

The purpose of the initiative is to improve the quality of life for residents, businesses, and visitors through heightening clean-up and beautification efforts across the city one neighborhood at a time.

City departments have combined resources to maintain public spaces better and increase responsiveness to areas in need of focused attention. Services under Operation Clean Sweep include cleaning up litter, maintaining right-of-way areas, repairing alleys, cleaning catch basins, and other services.

Ward 6 Commissioner Demetrius Young said that residents are encouraged to join in this beautification effort by maintaining the areas after crews finish work, and report any issues through our 311-service line.

