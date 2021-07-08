No injuries reported after tornado damages Effingham Co. neighborhood

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed that a tornado damaged a neighborhood in Effingham County on Wednesday, July 7, as Tropical Storm Elsa passed over the area.

An NWS survey team concluded an EF1 tornado damaged the Eagle Pointe subdivision near Springfield.

There are limbs down, siding gone, campers and boats scattered in yards.

Trees down, uprooted, and debris everywhere in Eagle Point Neighborhood! pic.twitter.com/LScBJKTy0D — Sarah Winkelmann WTOC (@SarahWinkelmann) July 8, 2021

There are no injuries in this neighborhood from the storm and all the neighbors have been out and helping each other clear debris.

They have gotten a lot of work done, cleaning up and clearing the trees out of the way.

The chainsaws have been going and it has been an emotional morning for many families, but the message repeated over and over is everyone is just happy that no one was hurt.

Many said the scary part only lasted about 30 seconds and then it was done.

Additional preliminary details regarding the EF-1 tornado in Effingham Co, GA last night associated w/ TS #Elsa. #gawx pic.twitter.com/fXptWwgROf — NWS Charleston, SC (@NWSCharlestonSC) July 8, 2021

Thursday’s focus for Effingham County EMA was making sure every resident impacted by Wednesday night’s storm knows about and has resources needed to begin the cleanup process.

Aside from significant tree damage, the County EMA director says there’s minor structural damage to homes.

As soon as the storm passed through this area, EMA director says the agency was out there within minutes checking on every resident and making sure damaged roofs were tarped up.

Clint Hodges says the cleanup will last throughout the weekend.

“There’s a pretty substantial amount of debris here. I will say the community has really come together well, and they’re making tremendous progress, just in these morning hours,” said Chief Clint Hodges, EMA Director.

Hodges also asks people to avoid this area, if they do not live here or aren’t part of the cleanup effort. They’ve seen several cars just slowly driving through taking pictures.

They don’t want any traffic in this area since there are still a lot of contractors and public workers trying to clean up what’s left from the storm.

“I will say the community has really come together well, and they’re making tremendous progress,” said Chief Hodges.

Effingham County EMA director, along with residents, say they’re just thankful no one was injured.

