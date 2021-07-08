Ask the Expert
New era of racing coming to Atlanta Motor Speedway

Atlanta Motor Speedway (Source: WALB)
By Paige Dauer
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HAMPTON, Ga. (WALB) - The tire-eating asphalt at Atlanta Motor Speedway is getting repaved and reprofiled. By next season, AMS will have a first-of-its-kind race experience.

So this weekend drivers will get one last chance to add to the history at AMS on the current track.

It’s been 24 years since there’s been fresh asphalt on the one-and-a-half-mile quad-oval track.

The reprofiling will increase the 24-degree banking in Atlanta’s turns to 28-degrees - higher than any other intermediate track on the current NASCAR circuit.

There’ll be narrower straightaway’s to create greater competition amongst the drivers.

The reconfiguration of AMS is the latest innovative first from Speedway Motorsports, creating a whole new challenge for the drivers.

AMS Executive Vice President and General Manager, Brandon Hutchison said, “This is huge. We will be changing what racing will look like at an intermediate track. This has never been done before, we can’t overemphasize that. This is going to be big. I can’t wait to get the project started.”

Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR Executive Vice President, and Chief Racing Development Officer added, “It’ll be a clean slate, absolutely. This is a track that’s never been run, it’ll be a track that’s totally new. They’ve never run a mile and a half with this kind of embankment. The surface will be different. It won’t be your typical, like Atlanta has been for the past few years, with that cheese grater effect. So, it’ll be a completely different notebook, they’ll have to start from scratch and no one will know what happens until we run next year.”

I’m told preparation for construction the multi-million-dollar upgrades will immediately follow this weekend’s races.

The project is excepted to take nearly a year. For the First time in over a decade, AMS is hosting two races in one season.

