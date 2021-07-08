Ask the Expert
Man in serious condition following Valdosta shooting

Police line do not cross(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 9:00 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday.

Police said around 4:50 p.m., officers were at a traffic stop in the area of Patterson Street near East Park Avenue when they heard several gunshots.

Shortly after hearing the gunshots, police said a citizen called E-911 to report that someone had been shot while in the 100 block of East Park Avenue.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 28-year-old male victim with a gunshot wound to his back and immediately began to provide first aid to the victim until EMS arrived on the scene.

The victim was taken to South Georgia Medical Center where he is being treated and is in serious condition.

Detectives said they are following up on information and tips. Further investigation determined that this is an isolated incident.

Anyone with any information about this case is asked to call the Bureau of Investigative Services at (229) 293-3145 or the Crime Tip Line at (229) 293-3091.

