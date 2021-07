Showers and thunderstorms are likely by afternoon Today. The activity becomes more scattered Tomorrow and even drier this weekend. Highs go from near 90 to the lower to middle 90s. Lows stay in the muggy lower to middle 70s. Rain chances to ease even more next week and highs reach the middle 90s.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

