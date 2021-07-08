Family wants disclosure in Worth deputy-involved shooting

ACREE, Ga. (WALB) - On Thursday, July 1, a Worth County Sherriff’s Office deputy attempted a traffic stop, but the driver didn’t pull over and a chase started on Highway 82 in Sylvester.

A Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) document says the deputy used the pursuit intervention technique (PIT) maneuver to stop the vehicle.

According to a GBI face sheet, the driver, who has been identified as Antwain Wade, tried to hit the deputy’s car during the chase.

Agents said after the deputy used the PIT maneuver to stop the car, the deputy told Wade to get out of the car. That’s when they say Wade drove at the deputy, nearly hitting him and the deputy fired his gun at Wade, hitting him three times and he was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

Family members said they haven’t been allowed to visit Wade since he’s been at the hospital.

UPDATE:

Around 8 p.m. Tuesday, attorneys told WALB News 10 that two family members have now been able to see Wade at the hospital.

According to Wades’s attorneys, the family members told them that he is on a ventilator and not awake/conscious.

“Take in, regroup about what we did accomplish. His condition is very severe which is the most imminent concern. There are decisions the family will be making as it relates to his care. From a legal standpoint we will renew our call for squad car and body cam footage which are necessary to this investigation,” Wade’s attorneys reported.

WALB was also told that no attorneys have been allowed to visit Wade in the hospital.

“The primary reason a patient’s visitation may be restricted (other than having a communicable disease) would be if the patient is in law enforcement custody. In such cases, visitation is controlled by the law enforcement agency, not Phoebe,” according to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital officials.

LaRhonda Nicks, one of Wade’s attorneys, said they are trying to find out why he isn’t allowed to have visitors.

LaRhonda Nicks, one of Antwain Wade’s attorneys (WALB)

“We don’t know what his true medical condition is at this time because of the fact that we haven’t been allowed to see him and it’s really heartbreaking. He has been stuck in a hospital alone, he has not been criminally charged yet as far as we know,” said Nicks.

The Worth County Sheriff’s Office said no charges have been filed at this point. They said further information would need to come from the GBI, who is overseeing the case. The GBI referred WALB News 10 to the hospital.

Wade’s attorneys said he is from Albany and was traveling Highway 82 for a new job he just started in Tifton.

Antwain Wade at work (WCP Consulting & Communications)

B’Ivory Lamarr, an attorney for Wade, said they have a lot of questions about the investigation and are trying to fill in some gaps.

“What we’ve been told as far as the deputy asked Mr. Wade to get out of the vehicle. And the next fact we have that’s been presented is simply that a car is now headed in the direction of the officer and the officer is now ready to shoot,” said Lamarr.

B’Ivory Lamarr, one of Antwain Wade’s attorneys

Lamarr said that if a vehicle was headed toward the officer, he has the right to defend himself. However, the only way to know what happened is by getting dash and body camera footage.

“Both of those devices, which has been an investment by Worth County Sheriff’s Office, are meant for the sole purpose to provide answers when these types of circumstances happen,” said Lamarr.

Nicks said Wade is a family man.

Antwain Wade and his daughter (WCP Consulting & Communications)

“This is someone with no criminal record. He’s a family man. This is not one of those police shootings where this guy was a bad guy. He was an upstanding long-term citizen of Albany who was on his way to work during this unfortunate situation,” said Nicks.

The attorneys said it’s too soon to pursue legal action because they are still trying to get answers, but they are asking for the public’s help. If you know or saw anything that relates to this case, they’re asking you to to call (770) 628-0330

