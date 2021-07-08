Elsa tracks across SGA

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Elsa made a second landfall along the west coast of Florida Wednesday morning. The tropical storm has been weakening on it’s track further inland. Late afternoon Elsa moved into SGA with bands of heavy rain and gusty winds. Estimated rainfall 5-8″+ in areas of Lowndes and Echols Counties that are under Flood Warning until 12:15am Thursday while a Tropical Storm Warning extends into Saturday. Reportedly a few roads are covered with water and closed in Lowndes County. Valdosta recorded the highest wind gust of 41 mph. Heavy rainbands and gusty winds have shifted east toward the GA coast.

Elsa pushes away later this evening however bands of rain will impact SGA through Thursday. By the weekend we’re back to a more typical summertime weather pattern with scattered showers and thunderstorms likely during the afternoon and evening. As rain chances drop, temperatures rise with highs in the low-mid 90s while lows hold low-mid 70s.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.