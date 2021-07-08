Clean up underway in South Ga. after Tropical Storm Elsa moves through

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Thursday was a clean up day in Valdosta and Lowndes County after Tropical Storm Elsa swept through.

Bright and early Wednesday morning, crews were out picking up debris and clearing up the roads.

The county’s public works department responded to 50 downed trees and 30 road washouts.

The county spokesperson said the hardest hit area was the southern part of the county, including Lake Park, Dasher and Clyattville.

Those areas got close to eight inches of rain.

“Lowndes County takes severe weather very seriously. We’re designated, recently, as ‘Stormready’ which is huge. That means we were prepared as we could be. As of now, there are no storm-related injuries reported, which is a big deal. That means citizens heard the warnings, stayed off the roads as we requested and sheltered in place through the duration of Tropical Storm Elsa, so we are very pleased with that,” Meghan Barwick, Lowndes County spokesperson, said.

Throughout the next few days, Lowndes County Emergency Management will closely monitor river levels.

County officials encourage everyone to be prepared for the next storm as hurricane season runs until the end of November.

For now, drivers are advised to remain cautious driving as some roads are still flooded.

Over in Valdosta, officials said they faced flooding issues because of clogged drains.

“While we were at the EOC, we had a lot of reports of storm drains or grates that were blocked just due to debris,” Ashlyn Johnson, city spokesperson, said.

Johnson said the city responded to about 10 flooding calls, all related to the same cause: clogged drains.

The city encourages residents to clear up the drains in their neighborhoods.

“That’s something we really want people to do ahead of storms, and now that we had a storm pass if you notice that yours is blocked, it’s important you look at it now and have our crews go out them and check it now,” said Johnson.

It’s also important to keep grass clippings out of the street and the city’s storm drains, according to city officials.

Blowing grass and other debris into the sidewalk, street or storm drainage system is a violation of the city’s littering and stormwater ordinance.

Not only is it a safety hazard for cyclists but harmful for the environment.

Grass clippings can create bad algae blooms.

Besides clogged drains, the city also had a few issues with manholes.

Rain saturated the ground, causing issues with the sanitary sewer system.

The excess flow exceeded the system’s capacity, causing some sewage spills at seven manholes throughout the city, including on Gornto Road, Berkley Drive and Wainwright Drive.

City staff began to clean and disinfect the impacted areas.

The city says all regulatory and public health agencies have been notified.

Warning signs have been posted at all spill locations.

If you notice any issues with storm drains in your area or need help clearing them, call the city’s engineering department at (229) 259-3530.

