Tracking Elsa into SGA

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 8:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Tracking Elsa in the eastern Gulf of Mexico. The storm strengthened with max winds 70mph this afternoon with the potential of a becoming a category 1 hurricane prior to landfall early Wednesday along the Nature Coast.

The latest advisories related to Elsa is a Tropical Storm Warning and a Flash Flood Watch for portions of SGA. Tropical storms force winds and heavy rain 3-5″+ are possible. As Elsa tracks away outer rainbands will keep showers likely through Thursday. Following not as wet as the weather pattern shifts back to the summertime variety of scattered showers and thunderstorms while highs return to the 90s.

Across SGA showers and thunderstorms ahead of Elsa Tuesday will taper off through the evening.

