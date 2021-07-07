Lowndes Co. sees impacts from Tropical Storm Elsa’s wrath

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Downed trees and power lines have been reported in Valdosta and Lowndes County after Tropical Storm Elsa’s path through South Georgia.

On Allison Drive, right off North Oak Street Extension and Inner Perimeter Road, the high winds and saturated ground caused a big tree to fall over.

Down trees and power lines on Jerry Jones Dr. and Gornto Road. Drive carefully. #elsahurricane #valdosta pic.twitter.com/TUTuwWX1gY — Jennifer Morejon WALB (@jennifermorejon) July 7, 2021

The homeowner and a neighbor told WALB News 10 they’re lucky it fell over the way that it did.

The next-door neighbor said she heard the loud boom and saw the tree.

We're starting to get our first look at damage across the county due to Tropical Storm #Elsa. We are seeing trees and... Posted by EMA Lowndes on Wednesday, July 7, 2021

She immediately called 911.

The homeowner was working and on the phone, he told WALB News 10 he did not hear anything.

Both are just glad it did not fall on any of the power lines, houses, or cars.

Crews quickly responded and quickly cleared out the road.

Officials said residents are encouraged to stay off the roads and shelter in place through the duration of the storm.

At last check, Colquitt EMC reported over 1,500 power outages in Valdosta.

Georgia Power reports at least 100 people affected in the county.

WALB News 10 also rode along with Valdosta’s fire chief as he responded to a few calls.

The streets were pretty empty. Some flooding was seen on Ashley Street.

Most of the calls coming into the Valdosta Fire Department were downed trees on the road and power lines affected.

In total, crews responded to 12 calls about downed trees.

Lowndes County officials said crews are still clearing trees and restoring utilities but there have been very few reports of actual property damage.

County officials said rain from the storm has left behind a lot of flooded areas.

Spots in southern Lowndes County got close to eight inches, and everywhere else got 3-4 inches.

County officials said there were no reported storm injuries.

