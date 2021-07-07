Ask the Expert
Gov. Kemp issues state of emergency ahead of Elsa’s landfall

By Krista Monk
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 8:58 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - Governor Brian P. Kemp issued a state of emergency Tuesday that affects 92 counties in middle, south, and southeast Georgia in preparation for the impacts of Hurricane Elsa.

Officials: Storm lashing Florida strengthens into hurricane

The counties covered by the state of emergency include Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Baker, Baldwin, Ben Hill, Berrien, Bibb, Bleckley, Brantley, Brooks, Bryan, Bulloch, Burke, Calhoun, Camden, Candler, Charlton, Chatham, Chattahoochee, Clay, Clinch, Coffee, Colquitt, Columbia, Cook, Crawford, Crisp, Decatur, Dodge, Dooly, Dougherty, Early, Echols, Effingham, Emanuel, Evans, Glascock, Glynn, Grady, Hancock, Houston, Irwin, Jeff Davis, Jefferson, Jenkins, Johnson, Jones, Lanier, Laurens, Lee, Liberty, Long, Lowndes, Macon, Marion, McDuffie, McIntosh, Miller, Mitchell, Montgomery, Muscogee, Peach, Pierce, Pulaski, Quitman, Randolph, Richmond, Schley, Screven, Seminole, Stewa1t, Sumter, Tattnall, Taylor, Telfair, Terrell, Thomas, Tift, Toombs, Treutlen, Turner, Twiggs, Ware, Warren, Washington, Wayne, Webster, Wheeler, Wilcox, Wilkinson, and Worth.

You can read the full state of emergency issued by the governor below.

