Tropical Storm conditions will be seen from Valdosta to Homerville, and southward in Southwest Georgia due to Elsa, which is now a tropical storm.

Winds may gust to 45 mph, rain totals of 2 to 4 inches, and an isolated tornado is possible, mainly east of a line from Statenville to Homerville. Timing will be Wednesday July 7, from noon until 8pm.

Farther north and west, rain and some thunderstorms are likely, with generally breezy conditions. Good rain chances linger the next afternoons, keeping temperatures in the 80s.

Drier times this weekend and next week will put us well into the 90s.

First Alert Meteorologist Chris Zelman

