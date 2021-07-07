Ask the Expert
First Alert Weather

Watch for heavy rain and gusty winds
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day
By Chris Zelman
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 7:06 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Tropical Storm conditions will be seen from Valdosta to Homerville, and southward in Southwest Georgia due to Elsa, which is now a tropical storm.

Winds may gust to 45 mph, rain totals of 2 to 4 inches, and an isolated tornado is possible, mainly east of a line from Statenville to Homerville. Timing will be Wednesday July 7, from noon until 8pm.

Farther north and west, rain and some thunderstorms are likely, with generally breezy conditions. Good rain chances linger the next afternoons, keeping temperatures in the 80s.

Drier times this weekend and next week will put us well into the 90s.

First Alert Meteorologist Chris Zelman

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

