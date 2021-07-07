First Alert Weather Day declared for Wednesday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Tuesday, WALB News 10′s First Alert Weather Team declared Wednesday a First Alert Weather Day.

On Tuesday, around 8 p.m., Elsa regained hurricane strength with max winds of 75 mph. The forecast track brings Elsa inland Wednesday between 8-9 a.m. between Tampa Bay and the Big Bend area.

As Elsa moves inland, it will track into south-central Ga. as a Category 1 hurricane or strong tropical storm Wednesday afternoon and evening with threats of tropical-storm-force winds of 39 mph+, flash flooding of 2-4″+ and while the tornado threat is very low, a quick spin-up is possible.

Overall, there will be a heavy rain and wind threat to areas of South Georgia.

Berrien, Brooks, Cook, Colquitt, Echols, Lanier, Lowndes and Thomas counties are on the state of emergency list.

There’s a tropical storm warning for Brooks, Echols, Lanier, Lowndes and Clinch counties and a flash flood watch for Ben Hill, Berrien, Brooks, Colquitt, Cook, Irwin, Lanier, Lowndes, Thomas, Tift, Turner and Worth counties.

There remains some uncertainty that could impact more areas. Keep in mind impacts often occur outside the cone of uncertainty. All should be prepared for any potential changes.

Be Storm Ready:

Below is a list of Albany radio stations that provide weather updates:

WALG 1590 AM broadcasts WALB news and weather.

NASH FM 104.5 WKAK airs WALB’s meteorologist forecasts.

