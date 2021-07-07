Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Elsa’s path in South Ga. affects some businesses, county and city services

WALB 's First Alert Weather Team is tracking Elsa, 2021's first named storm.
WALB 's First Alert Weather Team is tracking Elsa, 2021's first named storm.(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Some businesses have closed ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa moving through South Georgia.

Ahead of the storm, Harvey’s Supermarkets closed all stores in the affected areas of the storm’s path.

Stores in Americus, Cordele, Fitzgerald, and Douglas will be closed Wednesday and if weather permits, will reopen Thursday.

Director of Public Relations Meredith Hurley said as Elsa’s path becomes clearer, “we’ll adjust our planning accordingly.”

In Lake Park, the Winn-Dixie is closed Wednesday. Southeastern Credit Union has closed all of its branches for Wednesday.

Some South Georgia businesses are not the only ones to announce closures or adjusted services.

Lowndes County Schools offices and the board of education closed early on Wednesday.

The City of Valdosta’s on-demand transit service was suspended Wednesday afternoon.

The Valdosta Police Department also encouraged residents to stay off the roads amid the storm.

We encourage all citizens to stay off road ways and shelter in place for the duration of the storm! #ELSA

Posted by Valdosta Police Department on Wednesday, July 7, 2021

County offices in Echols County are also closed for Wednesday.

This is a developing list and will be updated if new information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Price's grandmother was indicted Wednesday in connection to his death almost two years...
Woman indicted for young grandson's murder
Jason Cooper
Update: Body of missing man at Ashburn pond found, family remembers
Governor Kemp declares State of Emergency
Gov. Kemp issues state of emergency ahead of Elsa’s landfall
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day declared for Wednesday
Recovery efforts underway at a large, private pond at the end of Weaver Way.
Recovery efforts paused until morning for man at Ashburn pond

Latest News

Ereco Maddox was charged in connection to a molestation incident in Colquitt County.
Atlanta school administrator charged in Colquitt Co. molestation incident
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day declared for Wednesday
Antwain Wade's car being towed after a pit maneuver was used on it.
Attorneys look for answers after family denied visitation following Worth Co. deputy-involved shooting