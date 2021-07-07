Elsa’s path in South Ga. affects some businesses, county and city services

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Some businesses have closed ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa moving through South Georgia.

Ahead of the storm, Harvey’s Supermarkets closed all stores in the affected areas of the storm’s path.

Stores in Americus, Cordele, Fitzgerald, and Douglas will be closed Wednesday and if weather permits, will reopen Thursday.

Director of Public Relations Meredith Hurley said as Elsa’s path becomes clearer, “we’ll adjust our planning accordingly.”

In Lake Park, the Winn-Dixie is closed Wednesday. Southeastern Credit Union has closed all of its branches for Wednesday.

Some South Georgia businesses are not the only ones to announce closures or adjusted services.

Lowndes County Schools offices and the board of education closed early on Wednesday.

The City of Valdosta’s on-demand transit service was suspended Wednesday afternoon.

The Valdosta Police Department also encouraged residents to stay off the roads amid the storm.

We encourage all citizens to stay off road ways and shelter in place for the duration of the storm! #ELSA Posted by Valdosta Police Department on Wednesday, July 7, 2021

County offices in Echols County are also closed for Wednesday.

This is a developing list and will be updated if new information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.