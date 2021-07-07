Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Boys & Girls Club of Albany gives out nearly $15K in scholarships

Marvin Laster with scholarship recipients
Marvin Laster with scholarship recipients(Boys&Girls Club of Albany)
By Molly Godley
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Boys & Girls Club gave out nearly $15,000 dollars in scholarships this year.

Five members received the scholarships during their annual meeting last Wednesday.

Marvin Laster, the CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Albany, said they want to help kids pave a better way for the future and not be stopped because of costs.

Marvin Laster
Marvin Laster(Boys&Girls Club of Albany)

”We don’t want them to go to college or technical school, which several of these young people who received these scholarships are doing, to be a hindrance to them being able to pay for school,” said Laster.

One of the recipients, A’Kiyah Robinson, received a $5,000 dollar scholarship as well as the highest honor a club member can get when she was named Youth of the Year.

Marvin Laster and A’Kiyah Robinson with her family
Marvin Laster and A’Kiyah Robinson with her family(Boys&Girls Club of Albany)

Laster said Robinson plans to major in nursing at Tuskegee University in Alabama.

He said investing in the current generation now will help generations to come.

The Boys & Girls Club of Albany also announced its fiscal year 2022 first-quarter budget will be about $600,000.

Laster said their main goal will be to help combat learning loss from COVID-19. He said they are putting plans together and working with local and regional superintendents to help children where they need it.

Laster said most of that budget goes to one thing.

“You can bank on 88 to 90 percent of that $600,000 being directly related to direct services related to serving young people. Find another organization that can say 88 percent to 90 percent of every dollar you get goes back to providing direct services for young people,” said Laster.

They also accepted money from the governor’s emergency education funding, a $15 million grant for all Boys & Girls Clubs. The Boys & Girls Club of Albany is set to receive a little over $585,000 dollars from the grant.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Price's grandmother was indicted Wednesday in connection to his death almost two years...
Woman indicted for young grandson's murder
Jason Cooper
Update: Body of missing man at Ashburn pond found, family remembers
Governor Kemp declares State of Emergency
Gov. Kemp issues state of emergency ahead of Elsa’s landfall
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day declared for Wednesday
Antwain Wade's car being towed after a pit maneuver was used on it.
Attorneys look for answers after family denied visitation following Worth Co. deputy-involved shooting

Latest News

Valdosta and Lowndes County Elsa storm
Lowndes Co. sees impacts from Tropical Storm Elsa’s wrath
The Q's Cakes vending machine in Albany
Albany bakery adds vending machine to serve more customers
WALB 's First Alert Weather Team is tracking Elsa, 2021's first named storm.
Elsa’s path in South Ga. affects some businesses, county and city services
Ereco Maddox was charged in connection to a molestation incident in Colquitt County.
Atlanta school administrator charged in Colquitt Co. molestation incident