Albany bakery adds vending machine to serve more customers

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany business, that has been a part of the community for 8 years, is bringing new technology to stay open longer.

Quinetta Hall, the owner of Q’s Cakes, said she knew a vending machine with her tasty treats would do well in Albany because most bakeries don’t stay open past 6 p.m. Now, she can serve her customers 24/7.

Hall said she got the inspiration for the Q’s Cakes vending machine from her friend.

“She said, ‘You know what I seen when I went to Macon? I saw a vending machine with hair and lashes.’ She said if they can do hair and lashes, you think you can do your treats, she had no idea I took that to heart and ran with it,” explained Hall.

From there, Hall began researching what type of machine could hold and refrigerate her cakes, as well as how to personalize them.

Hall sells out frequently and most of the traffic from the vending machine comes through after hours. She said the after-hours traffic is people who get off work late and can’t come in during normal hours. However, she does see people use it throughout the day.

“Some people just want to run out of the house and don’t want to be faced with, ‘can I help you,’ different things like that. So, it’s convenient for those people,” said Hall.

She said the feedback has been all positive.

Patsy Albriton, a Q’s Cake customer, said she had to try it for herself.

“I seen it on social media. I was like, ‘Oh, that is a great idea!’ When she’s not open we can always get our treats. It’s like she’s open 24/7,” said Albriton.

Hall is hoping that with the success she’s seen so far she can expand and partner with other businesses.

“We would go out as far as maybe two hours away. I’ve got things in place where we’ll be able to do that,” Hall told WALB News 10.

Hall said the two cakes she has to refill most often are her red velvet cake and red velvet cheesecake.

