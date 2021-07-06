Ask the Expert
Contests
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Sun throws out largest solar flare since 2017

By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Clearly not wanting to be outdone by a weekend of fireworks on earth, NASA scientists say the sun fired off its biggest solar flare in years, just ahead of the holiday.

The moment was captured in multiple wavelengths by NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory and was classified as an X-class eruption, the most powerful type of solar flare.

It was immediately compared to the last major eruption, a gargantuan X8.2 event captured in 2017.

Although this recent X1.5 flare wasn’t as large, it still left its mark.

According to the U.S. Space Weather Prediction Center, the flare resulted in a blast of X-rays that hit the atmosphere, causing a radio blackout over the Atlantic Ocean and coastal regions.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Recovery efforts underway at a large, private pond at the end of Weaver Way.
Recovery efforts paused until morning for man at Ashburn pond
Stephanie Renee Carroll Turner
Sheriff’s Office: Woman arrested with over $200K worth of drugs on I-75
Governor Office Of Highway Safety officials said Georgia law makers activated this rule on July...
New Georgia law demands drivers to give bicyclists distance on the road
Police Chief Michael Persley said the city’s Fourth of July celebration “went extremely well...
Persley: Albany’s fireworks celebration saw ‘more families come out and enjoy’
Andersonville National Historic Site (Source: WALB)
Andersonville National Historic Site to host special tour of former Camp Sumter

Latest News

Senate Budget Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., recently floated an enormous $6...
In hunt for infrastructure deal, every Dem has leverage
LIVE: Biden remarks on COVID progress, vaccination program
Pentagon cancels disputed Microsoft cloud-computing contract. It will seek a new deal with...
Pentagon cancels disputed JEDI cloud contract with Microsoft
The Antonov An-26 with the same board number #RA-26085 as the missed plane is parked at Airport...
28 feared dead in plane crash in Russia’s Far East