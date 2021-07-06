Search for missing man at Ashburn pond resumes

ASHBURN, Ga. (WALB) - The search for a man who went missing at an Ashburn pond resumed Tuesday morning, according to the Ashburn Police Department.

The search for Jason Cooper, who family members identified to WALB News 10, picked back up at 7 a.m.

Family members also said Cooper is a father of five and in his 30s.

The search began around 5 a.m. Monday after a call came in that two people were jetskiing on a large, private pond at the end of Weaver Way and a man fell into the water.

This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.