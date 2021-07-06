Ask the Expert
Search for missing man at Ashburn pond resumes

A helicopter aided in recovery efforts at an Ashburn pond, which began Monday.
A helicopter aided in recovery efforts at an Ashburn pond, which began Monday.(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ASHBURN, Ga. (WALB) - The search for a man who went missing at an Ashburn pond resumed Tuesday morning, according to the Ashburn Police Department.

The search for Jason Cooper, who family members identified to WALB News 10, picked back up at 7 a.m.

Family members also said Cooper is a father of five and in his 30s.

Recovery efforts paused until morning for man at Ashburn pond

The search began around 5 a.m. Monday after a call came in that two people were jetskiing on a large, private pond at the end of Weaver Way and a man fell into the water.

This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.

