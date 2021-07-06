Ask the Expert
Contests
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Police looking for new leads in search for missing 6-year-old boy

Panama City Beach Police are looking for new leads as they continue to search for a missing...
Panama City Beach Police are looking for new leads as they continue to search for a missing 6-year-old boy, Enrique Cortez-Dubon.(PANAMA CITY BEACH POLICE DEPARTMENT)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Beach Police continue to search for a child they say has been missing since Monday afternoon. A link has been created for potential witnesses to upload any photos or videos which might contain images of 6-year-old Enrique Cortez-Dubon.

“We continue to ask for the public’s help in locating missing 6-year-old Enrique Cortez-Dubon,” said Police Chief J.R. Talamantez. “We are asking all visitors and locals to please check your cell phone photographs and videos taken beachside in the area between Majestic Beach Resort and the Boardwalk Beach Resort, especially around Pineapple Willy’s, between 11:15 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Monday, July 5.”

If you believe you have photos of the child, wearing a teal blue shirt and light blue shorts, please fill out this form and upload photos here: https://form.jotform.com/21186320978706

Panama City Beach Police are looking for a missing 6-year-old last seen on the beach behind the...
Panama City Beach Police are looking for a missing 6-year-old last seen on the beach behind the Shores of Panama on Thomas Drive.(PANAMA CITY BEACH POLICE DEPARTMENT)

According to police, Enrique stands roughly 3 feet tall. Officials said he was last seen around 11:30 a.m. Monday, July 5, on the beach at Shores of Panama on Thomas Drive. Police said his family was staying there on vacation while visiting from the Atlanta area. Around noon, officials said the family realized Enrique was missing and called law enforcement.

More than 80 first responders searched for the young boy on Monday. Drone and helicopter searches are being conducted, as well as dive searches.

“We desperately need the public’s help,” said Talamantez. “If anyone saw anything, we need to know. Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with the family. As we know, this is every parent’s worst nightmare.”

Anyone with any information, please call the Panama City Beach Police Department at (850) 233-5000 or by dialing 911.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Recovery efforts underway at a large, private pond at the end of Weaver Way.
Recovery efforts paused until morning for man at Ashburn pond
Stephanie Renee Carroll Turner
Sheriff’s Office: Woman arrested with over $200K worth of drugs on I-75
Governor Office Of Highway Safety officials said Georgia law makers activated this rule on July...
New Georgia law demands drivers to give bicyclists distance on the road
Police Chief Michael Persley said the city’s Fourth of July celebration “went extremely well...
Persley: Albany’s fireworks celebration saw ‘more families come out and enjoy’
Andersonville National Historic Site (Source: WALB)
Andersonville National Historic Site to host special tour of former Camp Sumter

Latest News

A helicopter aided in recovery efforts at an Ashburn pond, which began Monday.
Search for missing man at Ashburn pond resumes
Recovery efforts underway at a large, private pond at the end of Weaver Way.
Recovery efforts paused until morning for man at Ashburn pond
WALB
Recovery efforts still underway for man at Ashburn pond
WALB
Good News: New gym comes to Albany
Shrimping industry surviving along the Georgia coast