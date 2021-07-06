Ask the Expert
Advertisement

First Alert Weather

By Chris Zelman
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 6:56 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected to take over this afternoon with a high around 90 degrees. Elsa will affect SW Georgia Wednesday 11am to 8pm. The primary threat will be heavy rainfall mainly east of Highway 319 where 5 inches of rain may fall. A Flood Watch is in effect until Wednesday 8 pm. The next threat will be wind gust to 50 mph mainly east of a line from Quitman to Douglas. Tropical Storm Watch covers Brooks, Lowndes and Echols Counties through Wednesday Evening. The final threat will be a 2% chance of a Tornado mainly east of a line from Valdosta to Douglas. Showers and thunderstorms will still be likely Thursday with more seasonable weather taking over Friday into the weekend. Highs will reach the lower to middle 90s.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

