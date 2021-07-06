Ask the Expert
Albany business owner offering $500 reward for stolen truck

Rick Newell is the owner of Newell Construction and this is the stolen truck
Rick Newell is the owner of Newell Construction and this is the stolen truck(WALB)
By Keshawn Ward
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany business owner is offering a $500 reward if someone finds his truck that was stolen over the holiday weekend.

Rick Newell is the owner of Newell Construction.

He said the theft took place at the job site at the old McGregor building on South Slappey Boulevard.

He says this could impact his business.

Rick Newell said since his truck is stolen, it will impact his business.
Rick Newell said since his truck is stolen, it will impact his business.(WALB)

“We’re a construction company, so this truck was used refuel equipment and to move equipment around now I do not have a truck to do that,” said Newell.

Albany police said if you see this truck or have any information about it, please call (229) 431-2100.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

