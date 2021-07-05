Ask the Expert
Recovery efforts underway for man at Ashburn pond

By WALB News Team
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ASHBURN, Ga. (WALB) - Recovery efforts are underway for a man that fell into an Ashburn pond, according to the Ashburn Police Department.

Police Capt. Richard Purvis said the call came in around 5 a.m. on Monday.

First responders were told two people were jetskiing on a large, private pond at the end of Weaver Way.

Police said the man fell into the water and the other person called 911.

The Department of Natural Resources is aiding in the search. Georgia State Patrol used a helicopter to get aerial views of the pond.

A dive team from Lee County is on-site assisting and a Sumter County dive team is en route.

WALB News 10 has a reporter headed to the scene. This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.

