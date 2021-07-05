Persley: Albany’s fireworks celebration saw ‘more families come out and enjoy’

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany’s top cop said the city’s annual fireworks on Sunday went off with a hitch and that this year’s festivities saw more families come out to the event.

Police Chief Michael Persley said the city’s Fourth of July celebration “went extremely well with no incidents occurring that would cause harm to the public.”

“Those in attendance were there to have fun and conducted themselves in an orderly manner,” Persley said.

Persley added: “This year, we saw more families come out and enjoy the entertainment and fireworks show.”

Persley said there were a couple of heat-related situations, but those people were treated by on-site medical personnel.

The Albany Police Department and the various city departments, Persley pointed out, “provided a professional service to the citizens which made it a pleasant and safe environment to be in.”

“We are grateful to the citizens for their support, and we look forward to serving them at future events,” the police chief added.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.