Local sunflower field near Auburn now open to public

A local sunflower field is now welcoming visitors and all it takes is a quick road trip to visit! Miller Farm, just outside of Auburn, has the perfect Instagramable scenery. The Beehive Sunflowers are a new addition to the farm this year.

“We’ve had a few sunflowers planted around our property from time to time over the years, and people always wanted to stop and take pictures from the road,” Robert Miller said. “We realized that people might want to get even closer and maybe take some sunflowers home with them. That’s what gave us the idea to open our sunflower patch to the public.”

Beehive Sunflowers will open to the public on July 8 at 2 p.m. The sunflower pacth is located at 4700 Lee Rd. 61, just across the road from Loachapoka High School. The field will charge a $5 per person admission fee for friends and families.

Individuals can cut their own sunflowers for $2. Snacks, cold beverages, and t-shirts will also be for sale. Portable toilets will be on-site for the convenience of the public.

Beehive Sunflowers will be open Thursdays through Sundays from 2 - 8 p.m.

For more information, visit the Beehive Sunflowers FaceBook page at facebook.com/beehivesunflowers.

