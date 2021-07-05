Ask the Expert
GBI, Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office investigating multiple fatalities

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 10:21 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office are investigating multiple fatalities at Lundy’s Trailer Park on Miller Street Extension, outside of Statesboro.

The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office was called out around 7 p.m. on Sunday for a report of a female gunshot victim. When deputies arrived, they found Brittany Sneed Mack, 35, outside of the home, on the porch with gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead on the way to the hospital.

When officials went inside of the home, they found Travis Sneed, 37, and Kristina Soles, 37, had also died from gunshot wounds. Those two were taken to the GBI’s Medical Examiner’s Office in Pooler for autopsies.

The investigation is still ongoing in this case. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Bulloch County Sheriff’s office at 912–764–8888 or the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Statesboro at 912–871–1121. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477).

Click here to submit a tip online.

