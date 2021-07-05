Fitzgerald-Ben Hill Co. Chamber of Commerce set to host job, networking fair

FITZGERALD, Ga. (WALB) - The Fitzgerald-Ben Hill County Chamber of Commerce is helping job seekers find employment by hosting a job and networking fair on Tuesday, July 13 from 4-7 p.m.

The fair will be at the Mike Ellis Gym on the campus of Fitzgerald High School College and Career Academy, 601 West Cypress Street.

The event is free and open to the community with hundreds of job openings in a wide range of industries available, along with resume assistance and on-site interviews. The fair is also open to any local business looking for employees.

Organizers said to bring multiple copies of your resume and don’t forget to dress for success.

Scholarships are available. You can receive the highest level of exposure to all attending vendors with a premium booth location. Your company logo on signage, print materials, social media posts, press releases, and the Chamber website.

To reserve a space, you can email Jessica Griner at jessica.griner@fitzchamber.net or call (229) 423-9357.

Fitzgerald-Ben Hill County Job and Networking Fair (Fitzgerald-Ben Hill County Chamber of Commerce)

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.