Ask the Expert
Contests
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Fitzgerald-Ben Hill Co. Chamber of Commerce set to host job, networking fair

Fitzgerald-Ben Hill County Job and Networking Fair
Fitzgerald-Ben Hill County Job and Networking Fair(Fitzgerald-Ben Hill County Chamber of Commerce)
By Kim McCullough
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FITZGERALD, Ga. (WALB) - The Fitzgerald-Ben Hill County Chamber of Commerce is helping job seekers find employment by hosting a job and networking fair on Tuesday, July 13 from 4-7 p.m.

The fair will be at the Mike Ellis Gym on the campus of Fitzgerald High School College and Career Academy, 601 West Cypress Street.

The event is free and open to the community with hundreds of job openings in a wide range of industries available, along with resume assistance and on-site interviews. The fair is also open to any local business looking for employees.

Organizers said to bring multiple copies of your resume and don’t forget to dress for success.

Scholarships are available. You can receive the highest level of exposure to all attending vendors with a premium booth location. Your company logo on signage, print materials, social media posts, press releases, and the Chamber website.

To reserve a space, you can email Jessica Griner at jessica.griner@fitzchamber.net or call (229) 423-9357.

Fitzgerald-Ben Hill County Job and Networking Fair
Fitzgerald-Ben Hill County Job and Networking Fair(Fitzgerald-Ben Hill County Chamber of Commerce)

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VLPRA Fireworks Show Fourth of July 2020.
LIST: Fourth of July events in Southwest Georgia
Stephanie Renee Carroll Turner
Sheriff’s Office: Woman arrested with over $200K worth of drugs on I-75
Governor Office Of Highway Safety officials said Georgia law makers activated this rule on July...
New Georgia law demands drivers to give bicyclists distance on the road
New Ga. law means you need someone with a state license to remove bees
The firework show starts at 9:30 p.m. and will last for 30 minutes.
What you need to know about downtown Albany’s fireworks show

Latest News

Police Chief Michael Persley said the city’s Fourth of July celebration “went extremely well...
Persley: Albany’s fireworks celebration saw ‘more families come out and enjoy’
Andersonville National Historic Site (Source: WALB)
Andersonville National Historic Site to host special tour of former Camp Sumter
This park is dedicated to the first African-American City of Camilla councilman, J.W. Toombs
City council to renovate 29-year-old Camilla park for $80K
Governor Office Of Highway Safety officials said Georgia law makers activated this rule on July...
New Georgia law demands drivers to give bicyclists distance on the road