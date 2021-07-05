Rain chance will be on the rise south to north Today. Numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected Tuesday. Elsa passes just to our east Wednesday. The worst of the weather should be to the east of that. Impacts for Southwest Georgia are expected to be minimal. Once it lifts north into the Carolinas Thursday our rain chances ease and afternoon temperatures return to seasonable levels.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

