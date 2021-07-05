Ask the Expert
Wet first half of the week
WALB 's First Alert Weather Team is tracking Elsa, 2021's first named storm.
WALB 's First Alert Weather Team is tracking Elsa, 2021's first named storm.(WALB)
By Chris Zelman
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 7:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Rain chance will be on the rise south to north Today. Numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected Tuesday. Elsa passes just to our east Wednesday. The worst of the weather should be to the east of that. Impacts for Southwest Georgia are expected to be minimal. Once it lifts north into the Carolinas Thursday our rain chances ease and afternoon temperatures return to seasonable levels.

Chris Zelman

