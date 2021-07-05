Ask the Expert
First Alert Weather

Showers and thunderstorms through the mid-week likely.
By Tommie Owens
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Showers and thunderstorms will remain in place through the near term. Today’s activity is not due to Tropical Storm Elsa, but its caused by a disturbance over the gulf that is driving plenty of tropical moisture into South Georgia. Rainfall will be fairly hefty with a few of these showers and storms causing frequent lightning strikes. We will not have direct impacts from Elsa in South Georgia, but as of this afternoon Lowndes County is under a Tropical Storm Watch. This areas is possible of experiencing tropical storm impacts like heavy rainfall, gusty winds up to 60 mph, and lots of lightning. A Tornado threat is not likely with these storms. Impacts from Tropical Storm Elsa in the rest of the area will remain the gusty winds and plenty of showers and thunderstorms due to the extra influx of tropical moisture. Elsa impacts will end around Thursday morning as it exits of the state, but the unsettled summer-like patter remain through the weekend.

Temperatures during this period will be below average with most days resting in the middle to upper 80′s. This lasts until the weekend where the upper 90′s make a return to South Georgia.

