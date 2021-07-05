Ask the Expert
FAMU graduate share experience working on set of HBO’s ‘Insecure’

By Elizabeth Millner
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 10:05 AM EDT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -A FAMU graduate is sharing her experience working on the set of a major cable network and with a huge star.

“You know she walks in the room, and I just don’t what to say. I just be like ‘oh my God’,” said Jazmin Johnson.

Johnson graduated from FAMU in December of 2020. She has been working on the set of HBO’s hit TV show “Insecure” alongside its star Issa Rae.

The Tallahassee native worked as a COVID compliance PA where she made sure the actors were following all COVID guidelines when TV productions resumed after the pandemic.

Johnson says she’s been a fan of the show for a while and being able to work on the set during their final season is a dream come true.

“We watched two seasons of it in one night. And just so coming from that and being on stage where they are filming their last moments was definitely super surreal. It’s something I really wanted for a long time and just to be there right in the nick of time,” she said.

Johnson tells WCTV she is also working on building her clothing brand “blkflmmkr”.

She adds she is also continuing her career in film.

Her advice for other Black content creators and filmmakers is to manifest your dreams, because you never know where they might take you.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

