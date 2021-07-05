Ask the Expert
7-year-old dead after triple shooting in North Memphis

By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 6:39 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are on the scene of a deadly shooting in North Memphis.

We’re told officers responded to the shooting just after 11 p.m. on the Fourth of July at an address on North Montgomery Street.

One child was found dead at the scene.

Two adults were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

No word on any suspects but officers say they left the scene in a gray Mazda Sedan.

If you have any information you’re asked to call or text Crimestoppers at 901-528-CASH.

