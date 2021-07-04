Ask the Expert
Contests
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Woman dies after kayak overturns in river, officials say

The sheriff’s office said 60-year-old Bobbie Egan received aid from emergency responders as...
The sheriff’s office said 60-year-old Bobbie Egan received aid from emergency responders as well as bystanders but could not be resuscitated.
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON, Ohio (AP) - A woman died after her kayak overturned in an Ohio river over the weekend, authorities said.

The Hamilton County sheriff’s office said deputies responded at about 12:30 p.m. Saturday to a report of an overturned kayak in the Whitewater River in Harrison Township.

Fire department personnel sent a boat down the river and fellow paddlers performed CPR on the victim until emergency responders arrived.

The sheriff’s office said 60-year-old Bobbie Egan received aid from emergency responders as well as bystanders but could not be resuscitated.

Local fire departments and crew from Bright, Indiana responded, officials said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Ga. law means you need someone with a state license to remove bees
Stephanie Renee Carroll Turner
Sheriff’s Office: Woman arrested with over $200K worth of drugs on I-75
VLPRA Fireworks Show Fourth of July 2020.
LIST: Fourth of July events in Southwest Georgia
WALB 's First Alert Weather Team is tracking Elsa, 2021's first named storm.
How to prepare ahead as Elsa’s storm path uncertain
A trailer full of missing chemicals stolen was from a farm, according to Dougherty County Police.
DCPD wants help finding stolen trailer packed with chemicals

Latest News

New Ga. law means you need someone with a state license to remove bees
Georgia, government, capitol, state, generic
New Ga. laws went into effect Thursday. Here’s what hit the state lawbooks.
Gov. Kemp urges safe driving ahead of 4th of July weekend
Atlanta mayor: 2 officers ambushed, 1 wounded; suspect dead
In this March 31, 2021 file photo, legislators celebrate the end of the 2021 legislative...
Police spending and package theft among new Georgia laws