Woman dies after kayak overturns in river, officials say

HARRISON, Ohio (AP) - A woman died after her kayak overturned in an Ohio river over the weekend, authorities said.

The Hamilton County sheriff’s office said deputies responded at about 12:30 p.m. Saturday to a report of an overturned kayak in the Whitewater River in Harrison Township.

Fire department personnel sent a boat down the river and fellow paddlers performed CPR on the victim until emergency responders arrived.

The sheriff’s office said 60-year-old Bobbie Egan received aid from emergency responders as well as bystanders but could not be resuscitated.

Local fire departments and crew from Bright, Indiana responded, officials said.

