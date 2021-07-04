ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - We will experience a mostly dry holiday as showers and thunderstorms remain fairly scattered. Temperatures will be hot and steamy in the low 90′s. However, we will see an increase in showers and thunderstorms starting on Monday as the moisture field increases and showers become more likely through the day. Tuesday - Thursday will be our rainiest days as Tropical Storm Elsa drives in Gulf moisture to fuel this increase in showers and storms. This is why the National Hurricane Center has some areas in South Georgia under a Marginal Risk for flooding. There could also be some breezy winds as this system nears, but the overall picture showers most tropical impacts stay to our west. Heading toward the next weekend, we will see the unsettled pattern linger providing us with more shower and thunderstorms.

Temperatures will mainly be in the upper 80′s and low 90′s during this period as cloud cover will be in abundance. Lows do not fall below the lower 70′s.

