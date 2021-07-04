Ask the Expert
City council to renovate 29-year-old Camilla park for $80K

This park is dedicated to the first African-American City of Camilla councilman, J.W. Toombs
By Keshawn Ward
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) - City council members in Camilla are hoping to bring new life to an old space.

They are revitalizing J.W. Toombs Park, which has been around since 1992.

City manager Steve Sykes said the project will cost over $80,000 and will feature a safer and fun space for people to enjoy.

Toombs Park was once a park with one basketball court and outdated equipment.

Now it has a brand new look with many new features.

Toombs park was once a park with one basketball court and outdated equipment. Now it has a...
“Basketball courts, we put in benches, bleachers, water fountains, and resurfaced and painted the basketball courts, they look new. New basketball goals and nets. So you can actually have two basketball games going on at the same time,” said Sykes

Sykes said there are security cameras and a new picnic pavilion.

City Manager Steve Sykes said there are security cameras and a new picnic pavilion
They are throwing away the old wooded splinted playground structure for new modern equipment too.

He even added that there will be a city Wi-Fi system so kids could do their homework at the park.

Sykes explained the process of paying for these new features.

City manager Steve Sykes said the project will cost over 80,000 dollars and will feature a...
“The picnic pavilion originally came in, the low bid came in at $130,000, which was a lot higher than we had budgeted and so we decided to contract out the building ourselves. And our building department actually managed the project, and we were able to build it for a little over 80,000 dollars” said Sykes.

The park is open to use right now but Sykes said the project should be fully complete soon.

