Andersonville National Historic Site to host special tour of former Camp Sumter

ANDERSONVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - To mark the 157th anniversary of the hanging of six “raiders” by their fellow prisoners, Andersonville National Historic Site will be hosting a Raiders-themed tour of the grounds with author Gary Morgan leading the way.

The tour will be Sunday, July 11 at 10 a.m. with a book signing to follow.

Morgan will share insights gained while researching the book, Andersonville Raiders: Yankee versus Yankee in the Civil War’s Most Notorious Prison Camp, which was published in 2020.

By relying solely on prisoner’s diaries, memoirs written within five years of the prison’s closing, government records, and the recently discovered transcript of the Raiders’ trial, Morgan will sort out the facts from the myths surrounding this unprecedented event in U.S. history.

Some areas of interest that will be addressed in the tour will be:

Who were the six men hanged and how did they come to this ending?

What crimes were they guilty of?

What role did the Confederate prison authorities play in the arrests, trials, and execution?

Comfortable footwear is recommended, as heavy walking is expected. Due to the sometimes violent nature of the events that will be discussed, this program may not be suitable for young children.

The tour is free of admission and all parties interested in Civil War history are invited to attend.

Andersonville National Historic Site is located in rural Georgia and protects the original site of the Civil War prisoner of war camp used from 1864 through 1865. The site includes the National Prisoner of War Museum, which is dedicated to the stories of all American POWs, and Andersonville National Cemetery. The cemetery began as the burial grounds for almost 13,000 Union POWs but continues as an active national cemetery. The site was authorized October 16, 1970, and is open daily with the exception of Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day, and New Years Day.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.