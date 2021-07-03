Ask the Expert
Scattered showers for the holiday weekend

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 8:07 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As a cold front pushes south, showers and thunderstorms continue across SGA through the evening. Expect frequent lightning, heavy rain and gusty winds with the stronger storms.

The front slides moves in tomorrow ushering in slightly drier air therefore not as wet Saturday although scattered showers are possible. Almost a carbon copy Sunday with scattered showers. Warm low 90s and humid through the holiday weekend.

Rain chances increase with scattered showers and thunderstorms likely each day next week.

Of course we’re closely watching the tropics. Elsa became the first hurricane of the season Friday morning and continues strengthening. Elsa is quickly moving west @ 30mph in the eastern Caribbean tracking toward Haiti and Jamaica tonight then on toward Cuba through the weekend. Beyond that point the forecast track remains uncertain however the cone of uncertainty extends into SGA but keep in mind this could change. Keep abreast of the latest on Elsa for any potential impacts next week.

