Ask the Expert
Contests
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

‘Once I got it, it took a turn for the worse’: Mother delivers baby prematurely in ER after catching COVID

By Maira Ansari
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ar. (WAVE/CNN) - The director of the CDC is reporting nearly all COVID-19 deaths in the past 6 months were unvaccinated people. There’s a troubling trend emerging, as the dangerous new Delta variant seen in all 50 states, is preying on communities with low vaccination rates.

Victoria Willis, 28, is a mother who wishes she would have taken the advice from the experts during the pandemic. She is healthy and works as an ICU nurse.

Willis said she didn’t want to get vaccinated, then got COVID-19. Her baby was born six weeks premature.

“Once I got it, it took a turn for the worse and I ended up in the ER,” Willis said. “Then, I ended up in the ICU and they ended up delivering him in the ICU.”

Despite CDC assurances that pregnant women, after consultation with their doctor, are safe to get vaccinated. Despite ample evidence that the virus is a danger for pregnant mothers and possibly their children, neither Victoria nor her husband Donovan, who have three kids, chose to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

“I know that I should get vaccinated, I’ve always known that; I should get vaccinated but it’s one of them irrational things,” Donovan Willis, Victoria’s husband said.

COVID-19 and it’s new variants are still very much a threat.

“If I would’ve known, I would’ve definitely got it when I was pregnant to keep from delivering him at 33 weeks,” she said.

Victoria and Donovan hope to take their son home in the next couple of weeks. They also plan to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

An infectious disease expert is warning unvaccinated people are essentially potential COVID-19 variant factories. An expert at Vanderbilt University Medical Center says more unvaccinated people will lead to more opportunities for the virus to multiply.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephanie Renee Carroll Turner
Sheriff’s Office: Woman arrested with over $200K worth of drugs on I-75
VLPRA Fireworks Show Fourth of July 2020.
LIST: Fourth of July events in Southwest Georgia
Dougherty County Police
Man in custody after trying to steal Dougherty Co. home with fake court documents
WALB 's First Alert Weather Team is tracking Elsa, 2021's first named storm.
How to prepare ahead as Elsa’s storm path uncertain
New Ga. law means you need someone with a state license to remove bees

Latest News

Heat exhaustion can cause cardiac arrhythmias, Dougherty County EMS said.
How to have a safe Fourth of July weekend
The Dougherty County Coroner’s Office said high temperatures can lead to death for some of the...
Heat safety key to fun Fourth of July weekend
The delta variant of COVID-19, which devastated India, has been detected in all 50 states and...
COVID: Protecting kids under 12 as delta variant spreads
Gov. Brian Kemp during a March 5, 2020 press conference, declaring a state of emergency for...
Kemp signs executive orders to continue COVID-19 recovery efforts as State of Emergency ends