Ask the Expert
Contests
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

City of Valdosta Public Works launches e-recycling drop-off site

The site will be located at the City of Valdosta Public Works Building on 1017 Myrtle Street...
The site will be located at the City of Valdosta Public Works Building on 1017 Myrtle Street and will be available for public use on the first and third Wednesday of every month from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m.(Valdosta Public Works)
By Cristi McKee
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 8:24 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - The City of Valdosta Public Works Department has announced that it will launch a new e-recycling drop-off site Wednesday to keep “the city as clean and litter-free as possible,” according to a press release.

The site will be located at the City of Valdosta Public Works Building on 1017 Myrtle Street and will be available for public use on the first and third Wednesday of every month from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. This service will be offered free of any additional costs to both City of Valdosta and Lowndes County residents.

Items that will be accepted at the drop-site include:

  • Televisions
  • VCRs, and any Blu-Ray or DVD Players
  • Cell phone or Land Lines
  • Cameras and Camera Equipment
  • Desktops, Laptops, and any computer equipment or accessories
  • CD-ROMs
  • PC Power Units
  • Circuit Boards
  • External Hard drives
  • Floppy Disks
  • Flash drives
  • All Radios, and CD Cassette or MP3 Players

Any questions about the electronic recycling drop-site may be directed to the Valdosta Public Works Department at (229)259-3588.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Ga. law means you need someone with a state license to remove bees
Stephanie Renee Carroll Turner
Sheriff’s Office: Woman arrested with over $200K worth of drugs on I-75
VLPRA Fireworks Show Fourth of July 2020.
LIST: Fourth of July events in Southwest Georgia
WALB 's First Alert Weather Team is tracking Elsa, 2021's first named storm.
How to prepare ahead as Elsa’s storm path uncertain
A trailer full of missing chemicals stolen was from a farm, according to Dougherty County Police.
DCPD wants help finding stolen trailer packed with chemicals

Latest News

This park is dedicated to the first African-American City of Camilla councilman, J.W. Toombs
City council to renovate 29-year-old Camilla park for $80K
Governor Office Of Highway Safety officials said Georgia law makers activated this rule on July...
New Georgia law demands drivers to give bicyclists distance on the road
FILE - This Nov. 18, 2011 file photo shows a Tyson Foods product, in Montpelier, Vt.
Tyson Foods recalls more than 8 million pounds of chicken products
In this Thursday, July 1, 2021, image released by the Oakland Zoo, a tiger receives a COVID-19...
Big cats, bears, ferrets get COVID-19 vaccine at Oakland Zoo
The director of the CDC is reporting nearly all COVID-19 deaths in the past 6 months were...
‘Once I got it, it took a turn for the worse’: Mother delivers baby prematurely in ER after catching COVID