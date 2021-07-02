Ask the Expert
What you need to know about downtown Albany’s fireworks show

The firework show starts at 9:30 p.m. and will last for 30 minutes.
The firework show starts at 9:30 p.m. and will last for 30 minutes.(City of Albany)
By Molly Godley
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Getting out as a community, but doing so safely is what coordinators said is the main goal for downtown Albany’s fireworks show.

The mask ordinance is no longer in place, but they said do what makes you feel comfortable.

Police Chief Michael Persley said some things to remember ahead of the fireworks show is if you...
Police Chief Michael Persley said some things to remember ahead of the fireworks show is if you arrive in a group, leave in a group.(WALB)

Police Chief Michael Persley said some things to remember when going to the event is if you arrive in a group, leave in a group.

The “batmobile” will be on site and can be used as a meeting point.

“If you get lost and your children are looking for you or you’re looking for your children, go to the batmobile and stand there. There will be staff to assist,” said Persley.

Looking for a Fourth of July event in Southwest Georgia? Click here.

Downtown shops, restaurants and the splash pad will be open.

Coordinators ask that you leave your pet at home, unless they are a service dog.

In the past, they said owners have lost their dogs once the firework show started.

The firework show starts at 9:30 p.m. and will last about 30 minutes.

