Sheriff's Office: Woman arrested with over $200K worth of drugs on I-75

She was charged with trafficking fentanyl, trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a schedule I narcotic and possession of a schedule II narcotic.(Gray News)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Georgia woman was arrested after thousands of dollars worth of drugs were found during a traffic stop on I-75, according to the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office.

On June 28, the sheriff’s office said its Interstate Criminal Enforcement Team stopped a vehicle going south on I-75 for “multiple traffic infractions.”

The driver, later identified as Stephanie Renee Carroll Turner, of Dallas, was driving with three others, two of which were juveniles.

The car was searched and one kilo of fentanyl and nearly four pounds of crystal meth were in the trunk, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said the fentanyl was valued at $100,000 and the meth was valued at $170,000.

A number of THC products, pills and a firearm were also found.

Turner was charged with trafficking fentanyl, trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a schedule I narcotic and possession of a schedule II narcotic.

She was taken to the Lowndes County Jail.

WALB News 10 has reached out for a copy of Turner’s mugshot.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

