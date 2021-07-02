Remington Smith Named Junior Olympic Shooting Champion

ASHBURN, Ga. (WALB) - Just over a week ago Remington Smith made the trek to Colorado Springs to compete in the Air Pistol National Junior Olympic Championships and he took over.

The Ashburn native brought back gold and the crown of National Junior Olympic champion.

A title that will now bring some international competition this fall and for Remington, it’s a big honor but he says he still has a whole lot more left to accomplish.

”Means that I need to continue training, and that next year if I don’t keep up my games, then somebody else will be that champion,” said Smith. “Just continuing to train is more important than the actual title because when you have that title that’s something you’ve already earned, that’s something that is behind you and if you keep your eyes on what’s behind you, what you’ve already accomplished you’re not going to keep your eyes ahead, you’re not going to keep training and you’re going to fall behind. I know where I want to go in this sport and it’s just I know it’s going to take several years to get there, I’m just going to keep plugging along and learning as I go.”

The title also brings international competition this fall and for Smith there will be stops in both Peru and Colombia.

