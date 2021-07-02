Ask the Expert
City orders evacuation of condo building deemed unsafe

Casey Watson live hits Thursday at breaking news situation
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The city of North Miami Beach has ordered the evacuation of a condominium building after a review found unsafe conditions.

The city said in a news release Friday that an audit prompted by the deadly collapse of Champlain Towers South in Surfside found the 156-unit Crestview Towers structurally and electrically unsafe.

The North Miami Beach Police Department was helping with the evacuation of residents of the Crestview, which was built in 1972.

