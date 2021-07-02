Ask the Expert
Man in custody after trying to steal Dougherty Co. home with fake court documents

Dougherty County Police
By Gabrielle Ware
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 9:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man is in custody after filing fake court documents to take over a home.

The Dougherty County Police Department (DCP) said if you attempt to do this, you will go to jail too.

The case is under investigation and no name has been released.

Police said the suspect tried to bypass the normal process of homeownership and instead filed illegal documents he found on the internet to claim someone else’s property.

“Do not try this. It’s not going to work. We will prosecute you and put you in jail,” said Sgt. Ted Wertz with DCP.

Sgt. Ted Wertz is with the Dougherty County Police Department
The suspect attempted to file an affidavit of adverse possession to take over a vacant property and then tried to move in.

“He broke into the house, there was no one living there and he thought that he could just move into the house,” Wertz explained.

The home is on County Line Road and the property owner’s son told police about the incident.

Wertz said it seems like an isolated incident and hopes it won’t happen again.

“Aside from it not being right, it’s illegal,” said Wertz.

Wertz said residents should also contact DCP rather than Crime Stoppers if this happens to you and you live in Dougherty County.

