LIST: Fourth of July events in Southwest Georgia

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - There are a number of Fourth of July events in the WALB viewing area.

Looking for a Fourth of July event in your area?

Albany

The City of Albany’s Fourth of July events start with a concert at 5 p.m. on Sunday. It will be at Veterans Park Amphitheatre. Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m. in downtown Albany.

Ashburn

Freedom Festival will be at 315 Whittle Circle on Saturday. It starts at 6 p.m.

Bainbridge

Star Spangled Flint will be at the Performing Arts Building at the Earle May Boat Basin on Sunday.

Activities start at 5 p.m. and live music starts at 6 p.m. The fireworks show will start at 9:30 p.m.

Camilla

The city’s fireworks and festival will be on Saturday. The fireworks will be at 9:30 p.m. The festival will be from 5-11 p.m. A small engine parade will be at 8:30 p.m.

Colquitt

A Fourth of July event will be at Spring Creek Park on Friday. It starts at 5:30 p.m.

There will be a number of activities and entertainment. Fireworks begin at dark.

General admission is free and there is a $5 armband for unlimited activities.

Cordele

Fireworks on the Flint will be Sunday at 9:30 p.m.

It will be at Georgia Veterans State Park.

There is a $5 parking fee.

Douglas

The City of Douglas, First National Bank of Coffee County and others will host the 2021 Freedom Fest Fourth of July celebration on Saturday.

It will be at JC Adams Municipal Park and Jardine Stadium.

Fitzgerald

The city’s Fourth of July events will start Sunday at 5 p.m. in downtown Fitzgerald. The fireworks display will be at Paulk Park at 9:15 p.m.

Sylvester

Sylvester will be having its fireworks celebration on Friday. It will be at the Woolard Center, 709 W. Wallace Street.

Fields Ensemble will be the opening band, followed by the Voltage Brothers.

Thomasville

The City of Thomasville’s Fourth of July fireworks show will be on Saturday. It will be at Remington Park, starting at 9 p.m.

Tifton

Freedom Fest will be on Saturday. It will be from 6-9 p.m. It will be at Salem Baptist Church.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.