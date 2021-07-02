Ask the Expert
Lil Baby, Lil Durk performing in Tallahassee this summer

By WCTV Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 7:52 PM EDT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Artists Lil Baby, Lil Durk and Moneybagg Yo are coming to Tallahassee this summer. On Thursday, August 26, Lil Baby & Friends will take the stage at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets went on sale Friday, and can be purchased online by clicking here or at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center Box Office Monday-Friday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Lil Baby is most known for his debut studio album Harder Than Ever and his single “The Bigger Picture.” Lil Durk is known for Drake’s “Laugh Now Cry Later” as well as his LPs, “The Voice” and his joint album with Lil Baby. Moneybagg Yo had his first two projects debut in the Top 20, Federal 3X and 2 Heartless, debuted at No. 5 and No. 16 on the Billboard 200, respectively.

Updates on this concert will be posted to the Civic Center’s Facebook page and on Twitter.

On Thursday, August 26, Lil Baby & Friends will take the stage at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center beginning at 7:30 p.m.(Donald L. Tucker Civic Center)

