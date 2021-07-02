Ask the Expert
How to prepare ahead as Elsa’s storm path uncertain

WALB 's First Alert Weather Team is tracking Elsa, 2021's first named storm.
By Molly Godley
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County EMS said when preparing for potential storms be sure to prepare beforehand.

One of the calls they respond to most during natural disasters is patients running out of oxygen.

Robert Vonmendenhall, a paramedic with Dougherty County EMS, recommended getting an extra oxygen tank and getting the medications you need filled ahead of time.

“Even if you don’t end up using it and nothing ends up coming, the possibility of the storm, you have them and you’re prepared for them you can’t prepare after it happens,” said Vonmendenhall

He said many pharmacies will fill a medication if there is a chance of a natural disaster.

Robert Vonmendenhall is a paramedic for Dougherty County EMS.
It’s also good to keep plenty of water on hand, store nonperishable foods and keep your phone charged.

