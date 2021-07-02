Ask the Expert
How to have a safe Fourth of July weekend

Heat exhaustion can cause cardiac arrhythmias, Dougherty County EMS said.
Heat exhaustion can cause cardiac arrhythmias, Dougherty County EMS said.
By Molly Godley
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Plan ahead of time to avoid spending your Independence Day in an ambulance.

Dougherty County EMS shared the top things people neglect to do that keeps emergency workers very busy during the holiday.

They said one of the biggest issues they face during the holiday is heat exhaustion.

They get calls about heatstroke, traumatic injury calls from fireworks, as well as seeing an uptick in motor vehicle accidents.

Robert Vonmendenhall with Dougherty County EMS said they also get more medical calls.

Robert Vonmendenhall is a paramedic with Dougherty County EMS.
Robert Vonmendenhall is a paramedic with Dougherty County EMS.

“The simple fact people delay calling because they’re spending time with their family and delay callings us. By the time they do, it’s worse than it could’ve been,” said Vonmendenhall.

If you don’t feel like yourself, he said it’s best to call 911.

After a year of being indoors, Vonmendenhall believed people may not prepare like normal because they’re excited to be spending time outdoors with family.

For a safe Fourth of July, start drinking water before activities, stay out of direct sunlight...
For a safe Fourth of July, start drinking water before activities, stay out of direct sunlight and drink in moderation.

He recommended drinking water before the holiday, stay out of direct sunlight and drink in moderation.

“A good rule of thumb we’ve used forever is for every alcoholic drink you drink, drink a bottle of water,” said Vonmendenhall

He explained just how bad dehydration and heat exhaustion can get.

“Heat exhaustion can cause cardiac arrhythmias, which is your heart to beat differently which can be fatal. If you’re hydrated like you should be, you’ll be sweating, but most people don’t recognize heat exhaustion or heat stroke until they’re in it,” said Vonmendenhall.

Signs of heat exhaustion start with a headache and sweating profusely.

Vonmendenhall said if you stop sweating, you’re experiencing a heat stroke.

As far as not getting hurt by fireworks, he said there are city-run displays.

“Those are put on by professionals’ people who are used to dealing with it they have so many safety precautions,” said Vonmendenhall.

Fourth of July events in Southwest Georgia

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

