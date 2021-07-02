Ask the Expert
Holiday rain but not a washout

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 10:28 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Not as widespread however showers and thunderstorms returned Thursday afternoon. A few strong storms popped up but none were severe. The activity continues through the evening gradually ending by midnight.

This active weather pattern stays in place as a cold front slides into SGA. Expect much wetter weather Friday with some relief for the holiday weekend. Drier air filters in behind the front which drops rain chances therefore not a washout for the holiday period.

In the tropics, watching Tropical Storm Elsa tracking toward the Caribbean for the weekend. Beyond that point the forecast track is uncertain as the system could steer in any direction including the Gulf of Mexico early next week.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

