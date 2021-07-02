Ask the Expert
First Alert Weather

Stormy/Rainy Friday. Weekend Drier
WALB First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather(WALB)
By Chris Zelman
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 6:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected by this afternoon with locally heavy rainfall. Drier air begins to move in Saturday from north to south. Rain chances will range from 20% north to 60% south. By 4th of July Sunday rain chances drop for just about everyone. Highs will warm from the upper 90s to the lower 90s. Morning will cool form the mid 70 to near 70. Rain chances build back to the good side by the middle of next week as Tropical Storm heads north and may impact SE Georgia.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

