Family responds to FBI’s increase in reward for details into mother’s shooting death

Kasara Brown
Kasara Brown(source: WALB)
By Bobby Poitevint
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 10:24 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FITZGERALD, Ga. (WALB) - Family members of expecting mother KaSara Brown are asking anyone with information on her death to come forward.

This comes after the FBI recently increased the reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Brown’s death to $10,000.

Brown was shot to death back in September 2019 at her home in Ben Hill County.

Her sister Hope Harmon said they feel blessed the reward was increased and hopes tips will come in.

“Grateful that they think enough of the case with KaSara to bump that reward amount up. I think $10,000 is a really good amount. If anyone has any small details that could just break the whole case open,” said Harmon.

Brown’s death is being investigated by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Ben Hill County Sheriff’s Office. The FBI is assisting in the case.

In October 2020, the FBI offered a $5,000 reward but after more than 19 months, no arrests have been made.

The FBI is urging anyone with information about Brown’s death to call the FBI Atlanta Office at (770) 216-3000 or leave an anonymous tip online.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

