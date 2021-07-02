Ask the Expert
Dougherty Co. agencies finish summer camp team up

Dougherty County
Dougherty County(WALB)
By Gabrielle Ware
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A multi-agency summer camp wrapped up Friday, but not after teaching kids some lifelong lessons.

It’s a power partnership out of Dougherty County between the Albany Housing Authority, Dougherty County Police Department, Albany Police Department and the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office.

The camp was at Merry Acres Middle School. They rounded out their activities with a trip to Wild Adventures.

The team up started when law enforcement agencies began talking about sharing resources back in January.

“As law enforcement, we see the need to bridge the gap between law enforcement and the youth. So in March, they decided it was a good idea. Let’s go ahead and make it work,” said Capt. Ted Thomas of the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office.

Dougherty County Sheriff's Office Cpt. Ted Thomas explained the multi-agency partnership.
Dougherty County Sheriff's Office Cpt. Ted Thomas explained the multi-agency partnership.(WALB)

Out of that decision, the camp was born. The Housing Authority also contributed to its success.

“We had a drone class for the high school students, as well as robotics, and that was provided by the Albany Housing Authority,” Thomas said.

Gang resistance, CPR and daily life skills were also taught at the camp.

Thomas said it gave kids something to look forward to after tough times because of COVID-19.

“Just providing this opportunity for our kids to just get out and be kids after the pandemic. To give them a chance to be kids and have fun and socialize with their peers,” Thomas said.

Thomas thanked commissioners for their support, along with Phoebe and private donors who gave money so kids could attend the program for free.

The plan is for the partnership to continue in September, with a public safety cadet program.

